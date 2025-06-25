Teens get future job experience at Pinellas County Welding Camp

The Brief Pinellas County teens have an opportunity to get welding experience at a summer camp. East Lake High School teacher Ryan Green says it's also hard for companies to fill trade positions, like electricians and plumbers. 14 kids are currently enrolled in the camp.



As teens learn trade skills at a new Pinellas County Schools Welding Camp, they are also learning about future job opportunities.

"This week is very much getting their feet wet," East Lake High School teacher Ryan Green said. "To get their hands on it and kind of see what it's all about."

Green had the idea for the camp after seeing the equipment available at East Lake High School. Prior to teaching four years ago, he was a welding engineer for a large construction company.

Essentially, before any big weld was done in the field, Green and other engineers needed to test the weld in a lab.

"The market's growing because there's not many welders out there," Green said." The average welding age is getting higher and higher every year."

The need for new workers isn't limited to welding. Green says it's hard for companies to fill trade positions, like electricians and plumbers.

He says the worker shortage is an unattended consequence of the push for college education, hurting trade schools.

"Now we're seeing that come back to bite us in the butt," Green said.

14 kids are currently enrolled in the camp. Green says many of them jumped right into trying the new skill.

"Just the idea of playing with fire is kind of cool, but also you get to put things together and make different things, and it's just really interesting," 15-year-old Danielle McGovern said.

McGovern has an interest in art and views welding as an additional way to create art, but she is well aware of the career opportunities that welding offers.

Green emphasizes to the teens that welders can make good money, especially as their skills grow.

"When I first started working as a welding engineer, I was out in the field working with an 18-year-old who got his certifications in high school, and he was making six figures," Green said.

You can learn more about the welding camp on their website.

