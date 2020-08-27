Temple Terrace man nearly stabbed to death by adult son, police say

A 27-year-old Temple Terrace man is accused of stabbing his father nearly to death Thursday morning.

The suspect's sister called 911 during the alleged attack, just after 7 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found John Daniel Kelley in the living room, laying on top of his father, 56-year-old Terence Davis, according to the Temple Terrace Police Department.

Davis was unconscious and had cuts on his head and hands, officers said. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Kelley was detained and taken to another hospital. Temple Terrace PD said he was stable and, once released, will be taken to jail.

Kelley will be charged with attempted murder.

Temple Terrace PD asked anyone with additional information about this incident to call 813-989-7110.