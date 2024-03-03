Temple Terrace restaurant specializes in fresh fried food

In the heart of Temple Terrace, a newly opened restaurant is presenting an alternative to frozen fast food.

Holy Fry has just had their soft opening at 8890 North 56th Street, and the customer response so far has been overwhelming.

"We wanted to have clean, fresh, fried food," shared owner Tony Baker. "Our food is Halal, which is cleaner and fresher than other foods out there...We've been very, very busy, we've been blessed with the community. We wanted to put it in the heart of Tampa, the heart of Temple Terrace."

Baker and his staff take pride in preparing everything fresh once the customer comes into their business.

"All of our food is cooked specifically for the customer at the time of their order," he said. "We are a fry joint that offers pretty much fried and grilled foods, seafoods, burgers and fish and more."

The menu offers something for foodies with an affinity for anything from fried pickles and okra to wings and chicken tenders.

"We wanted to have a little bit for everyone," shared Baker. "Our chef's favorite is the loaded holy fry, it's a large portion of fries, cheese and chicken tenders on there."

Holy Fry is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until midnight.

"You really need to come and try Holy Fry to see what everyone is talking about," said Baker.

To find out more about Holy Fry and their menu, click here.

