Temple Terrace residents worry for ‘Coca-Cola’ gator after gaping hole found in fence around pond

Some neighbors in Temple Terrace are raising concerns about an alligator who's been known to the community for years after a gaping hole was discovered in the fence surrounding the pond where he lives.

"I don't want no harm happening to him. He's really part of the Temple Terrace community," resident Sarah Lanyos said.

Residents nicknamed the gator 'Coca-Cola' because the pond is right next door to the Coca-Cola building on Fowler Avenue.

"How many people get the chance to see something like that every day?" resident Catherine Burton asked.

The gator nicknamed 'Coca-Cola' has been a part of the Temple Terrace community for years.

On Tuesday, Burton discovered a gaping hole in the fence around the pond big enough for the gator or a person to climb through. The pond has an embankment several high feet, but Burton is still worried the hole could pose a danger.

"We have children that run all over this place and they're wonderful. They're the cutest kids, but I could see them getting in trouble. I could see them crawling through there," Burton said.

Last year the property was sold to a new developer. FOX 13 reached out to the developer about the fence hole late Tuesday and is still waiting to hear back.

Temple Terrace residents are worried that something may happen to the gator after a gaping hole was discovered in a fence that surrounds the pond it live in.

One shop owner says he's seen people feeding the gator through the fence hole, which is illegal in Florida and extremely dangerous because when fed gators overcome their natural fear and associate people with food. It can be dangerous if they become dependent on that food source. In some cases, they can become aggressive and have to be captured or even killed.

Residents say they would hate to see something happen to 'Coca-Cola' because of the hole in the fence.

"It's a living creature. Let it eat wildlife not human consumptions of food," Lanyos said.

The property was sold to a developer last year and FOX 13 is waiting to hear back about the fence.

FWC told FOX 13 that residents who are concerned should call the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program at 866-FWC-GATOR.

Some neighbors said they have already called the hotline.

The gator got its name because of the pond's proximity to the old Coca-Cola plant on Fowler Ave.

FOX 13 followed up later to see if FWC plans on taking any action to protect the gator or relocate it and as of Tuesday night are still waiting to hear back.

"The optimal thing would be for the fence to get fixed. I would hate to see him put down. The worst thing I would hate to see would be someone get killed or injured," Burton said.

