Testing site at Raymond James Stadium may open Wednesday, officials say

After a delay, Hillsborough County said a drive-thru coronavirus testing site could be opening at Raymond James Stadium on Wednesday if the state provides the necessary amount of medical supplies.

It will be the first large-scale collection site in the county. The site was initially scheduled to open over the weekend, but it was postponed as the county tried to gather more equipment. The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group said it will open if the state government provides enough face masks, gowns, gloves, and other protective gear to protect the healthcare providers.

Currently, the county has at least 900 kits to test patients, which can only be used by residents who have been pre-screened for symptoms, but those kits could be used quickly. BayCare said they've tested about 3,000 people since they opened up their drive-thru testing sites last week.

"Acknowledging that demand for testing will quickly outnumber the 900 collection kits received over the weekend, EPG members nevertheless thought it critical to move forward with opening the site in order to collect data and identify any trends in the virus transmission," according to a county statement.

How it will work:

Residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can begin calling the county's main information line, 813-272-5900, at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24.

Residents will be asked a series of questions about their current medical condition, recent travel history and who they have been in contact with over the past two weeks to determine if a test is needed.

Callers who are determined to require COVID-19 testing will receive a confirmation by email with their scheduled time and date. This must be printed and taken to the drive-thru testing site at Raymond James Stadium.

To qualify, residents must be pre-screened and meet CDC and DOH testing guidelines and must be pre-registered through the call center.

If a resident received a testing confirmation email, they must bring the following with them to the collection site:

Proper ID with name, date of birth and photo (this can be a Florida driver's license, state-issued ID, or passport)

Printed confirmation email from the call center

According to Hillsborough County, if a resident cannot print the confirmation email "may be subject to longer wait times."

Testing will be provided by appointment only.

The state's first large-scale testing site opened Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The BayCare sites are open only to BayCare patients who meet CDC requirements.