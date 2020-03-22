Large-scale COVID-19 testing sites coming soon to Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (FOX 13) - A lack of large-scale collection sites remains one of the biggest issues facing the Bay Area in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The first large-scale collection site in Hillsborough County was set to open this weekend at Raymond James Stadium, but plans were delayed.

The need is evident, but large-scale testing is still unavailable throughout most parts of Florida.

"Just two weeks ago everyone was still sending it to the CDC. Once we figured it out we got the guard to put this up very, very quickly," Governor DeSantis said in a news conference Sunday.

The state's first large-scale testing site opened Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The site only opened to first responders and medical workers. On Sunday, wait times were as long as 3 hours.

The process begins when drivers are first screened in their cars. Then they make their way into tents where the inside of their nose is swabbed.

Closer to home, the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County are planning to open up a similar operation in the parking lot of Raymond James Stadium.

In news conference Saturday, Mayor Jane Castor said the collection site could open as early as Sunday.

"I've been on the phone with the state emergency manager every day and we are supposed to be receiving those collection kits at any time," Castor said.

On Sunday, Castor's office confirmed the city received 900 collection kits late Saturday night, but the large scale collection site has yet to open. A county spokesperson told FOX 13 that logistics are still being worked out and say a date to open has yet to be set.