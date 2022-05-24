Texas school shooting: 14 students and teacher dead, suspected gunman killed

Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that 14 students and one teacher are dead after an elementary school shooting. Abbott said authorities killed the gunman.

Abbott said the 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School after abandoning his vehicle with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

Thirteen children were taken by ambulance or bus to Uvalde Memorial Hospital after an active shooter was reported at the school l in Uvalde, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio, officials with the hospital said.

Another hospital, University Hospital in San Antonio, said a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at the school, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A heavy police presence surrounded the school Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building. School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The district said that the city's civic center was being used as a reunification center.

The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime. Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes. There is a funeral home across the street from the school.

This is a breaking news alert. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed.