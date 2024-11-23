Thanksgiving road trip tips: How should drivers prepare?

If you're hitting the road this Thanksgiving holiday, you're not alone. Drivers will be joining what could be a record number of people doing the same thing.

As the experts at AAA shared, the national travel numbers show a possible 79.9 million travelers expected to go somewhere over 50 miles away from home this season.

"Road trips are the most popular with about 101,000 more Floridians to be driving to their destination compared to last year," said Mark Jenkins with AAA, "We're expecting to receive about 570,000 calls from stranded motorist around the country, so we're going to be especially busy too. So, our advice as you're planning your road trips, make sure you take your vehicle in get it inspected."

It seems like simple advice, but the common issues for roadside assistance are from tires, batteries, and simple breakdowns.

"Have everything from your tires, your brakes, your battery, have all of that checked out before you hit the road, so you don't spend your holiday on the roadside," said Jenkins.

A visual inspection of the engine compartment is important. Are the fluids all topped off? Are there any visual leaks or loose parts? Are all the lights working properly?

Check your tires and the tire pressure.

"You want to make sure the tire rotations are good, and the air pressure is checked, because obviously with our weather, it goes quicker," said Dan Maroni the facility manager at the AAA vehicle maintenance facility.

When checking the air pressure in your tires, Maroni recommends doing the same for the vehicle's spare tire.

While you are checking the spare, this is a good time to be familiar with any roadside emergency equipment. Locate the jack and tire change tools to be sure everything is in place and ready to be used. Having an emergency kit complete with first aid, flashlight and fire extinguisher is a good idea as well.

Checking the battery is also a necessity for a road trip too.

"The number one killer of a battery is heat, usually in about three years, we see a battery go bad," said Maroni.

"There will be a lot of people out there on the roadways, please make sure you're practicing your patience," recommended Jenkins. "It's those people who are in a rush that take those unnecessary risks that can lead to a crash."

To see AAA's car maintenance list, click here.

