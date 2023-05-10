The Beatles only Sunshine State concert was delayed due to a hurricane - because Florida

article

The summer of 1964 was epic for four young men from England. The Beatles toured the U.S. and Canada that year. The tour included their only-ever concert performance in Florida.

Bob Kealing has written a book about it called, "Good Day Sunshine State." Among the interesting stories in the book is how a hurricane thwarted the band’s plans.

Hurricane Dora hit the east coast right before The Beatles were scheduled to play at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville. They diverted to Key West to ride out the storm.

The Beatles outside a Key West motel (State of Florida Archives)

After the hurricane passed, there was another issue at play besides the weather: segregation.

"It's about them taking a line in the sand for the first time in America, even as young 20-somethings saying, ‘We're not going to play to segregated audiences.’ And that was a risky move," says Kealing.

The show went on, and it was a far cry from concerts these days.

"Their concerts were short, but the P.A. systems and things, especially in the first tour in ‘64, were so crude and rudimentary," says Kealing. "You really couldn't hear them anyway. There was all of this screaming. So, it was just more witnessing this phenomenon."

Kealing says 1964 is the year America fell for The Beatles, and likewise.

"I would argue this is where they fell in love with America," he says. "Coming to the Florida sunshine, the beaches, the ocean. This is where they really fell for Florida."

Good Day Sunshine State can be found at your favorite bookstore or online outlet.