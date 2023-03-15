Chemistry of a Cocktail, Towers of Tomorrow among events at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature.

A new Bishop After Dark event is incorporating science and daiquiris.

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton is hosting ‘Chemistry of a Cocktail’ on Thursday, March 16th.

The woman-led event will feature award-winning mixologist Lauren Reese as speaker, as well as a competition where judges and guests can vote on their favorite Rum Daiquiri.

Chemistry of a Cocktail raises money for various programs at the museum. To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.

For a more family friendly option, the Bishop announced it will extend the Towers of Tomorrow exhibit for another day through Sunday, March 19th. The exhibition features 20 skyscrapers from all over the world made of LEGO Bricks by certified LEGO builder Ryan McNaught.

The experience also gives guests a chance to create their own LEGO construction.