'The community needs to really come together': Tampa groups pleads for end to teen gun violence

Law enforcement agencies across the Bay Area are expressing concern about gun violence and teens.

"We've been seeing that trend for the past couple of years with gun violence among teens. A lot of it stems from social media," Tampa Police Department Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson said,

But the crimes being committed extend beyond those conversations that happen on the internet.

"It concerns me a whole lot. It concerns me because a lot of them don't know the implications, not just as teenagers, but their whole life is in jeopardy," Johnson said.

Decisions that often have life-changing consequences. Groups like AMIkids Tampa that work to help kids get and stay on the right track say gun violence is a community issue.

"The community needs to really come together to be able to put an end to this. There are guns available on the streets left and right that I hear from our own kids talking about, you know, I know how to get my hands on a weapon, but I don't have it in the house. But I know where to get one or from whom because they're sharing the weapon," Carlos Valdez, Executive Director said.

With students on Summer break, TPD is offering a number of activities for children and teens to stay occupied.

TPD is also hoping the community joins the broader discussion of addressing crime hosting a Violent Crime Forum Friday June 17, 2022. 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

It will be at the parking lot of East Side Deli 3402 N 15th Street, near the intersection of 26th Ave./15th Street.