‘The garage blew up’: Spring Hill house fire under investigation

A fire that destroyed a Hernando County home and claimed the lives of several pets Friday morning is under investigation.

According to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services, several people reported that a "garage blew up" and sparked a fire at a home in the 11,000 block of Collingswood St. shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Neighbors told firefighters the people inside the home evacuated before crews arrived on the scene.

HCFES says it took 11 minutes to put out the blaze, which started in the garage and spread to the attic.

Though no injuries were reported, the fire caused extensive damage and killed several animals that were inside the home.

The cause is currently under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

