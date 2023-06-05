Bi-partisan bill trying to save AM radio

While some may see AM radio as a thing of the past, supporters believe it's a basic necessity.

Tampa radio host MJ, from "The MJ Morning Show" on Q105, is still team AM radio.

It appears to be under threat as some car manufacturers are considering ditching it in newer models.

Some car manufactures think AM radio should be phased out.

Some EV Makers said there are interference issues with AM radios, while others view it as a cost-cutting move.

Either way, listeners may one day have fewer options available, especially in an emergency. Currently, there are about 4,500 am stations across the country.

"It is important, it’s part of the crucial infrastructure for safety. FEMA says so, Homeland Security says so, it’s also part of the entertainment infrastructure as well," MJ said.

Radio has decreased in popularity with the increased used of music streaming apps and CarPlay.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers have introduced a bill called the "AM For Every Vehicle Act."

It would require manufacturers to keep AM radios at no extra cost. Meanwhile, Ford recently decided to reverse course and says it will keep AM radios in their new vehicles.

"I think that AM radio is for an older audience, but again you have 10s of millions of Americans that rely on AM radio they utilize it every day, every week its part of the safety structure," he said.