The new employee break room at Wish Farms is a treehouse

article

A treehouse is being built alongside Interstate 4 in Plant City but this childhood dream isn't for kids.

Yearlong berry farming operation Wish Farms is building the treehouse for its employees.

"Something fun for our employees to enjoy," said Nick Wishnatzki of Wish Farms.

The treehouse, with its warped roof and uneven windows, sits between two treetops and towers 14 feet.

According to Wishnatzki, it will be used as a collaborative workspace where workers can meet, brainstorm or take breaks.

Advertisement

Wish Farms hired The Treehouse Guys to make the project come to life. The group of expert designers and builders hosted a three-season show on the DIY Network a few years ago.

This is the first time they are building a commercial corporate treehouse.