The Orpheum won't renew lease, ending 20-year run in Ybor City

article

One of Ybor City's longest-running music venues is closing the stage.

The Orpheum's owner, Jerry Dufrain, announced Tuesday night they were ending their 20-year run in the historic district and won't renew their lease. Instead, they plan to reopen elsewhere during the spring. A specific location has not been provided.

"After 20 years and thousands of shows, the Orpheum will be bidding you all a fond farewell," according to an Instagram post.

For the past ten years, they were right on 7th Avenue. Before that, they spent a decade along Avenida Republica De Cuba near 8th Avenue.