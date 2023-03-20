Toll Relief Program saved users nearly $ 35 million in February

article

Today, the Florida Department of Transportation announced the Toll Relief Program savings for eligible riders during the first two months of the program.

So far commuters have saved more than $70 million, with nearly $35 million coming in February.

The savings have impacted around 1.1 million commuters and their families.

Customers with at least 35 monthly toll transactions automatically get a 50 percent credit to their account.

"Millions of Florida commuters continue to feel the immediate impacts of the Toll Relief Savings Program that Governor DeSantis signed into law last December," said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. "With more than $70 million in savings in just two months, it’s evident that the program is already a success in helping Florida families with real relief. FDOT is proud to be part of the solution."

The Toll Relief Program which runs through December 31 is expected to provide at least 1.2 million drivers with average savings of nearly $480 over the course of the year.

The Toll Relief Program is administered by FDOT’s Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise and includes SunPass as well as other Florida-based tolling agency partners in the state.

A map of included toll facilities in the Toll Relief Program can be found by clicking here.

