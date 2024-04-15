The Villages woman, 81, allegedly attacks man over computer problem

article

An 81-year-old woman was arrested last week after she allegedly attacked a man who went to her house to help her with a computer problem.

Lenore Smiley was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older and false imprisonment after the incident that unfolded at her home in The Villages on April 8, according to an arrest affidavit from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

A 79-year-old man went to Smiley's house to help her with a computer problem that the woman blamed him for, according to the affidavit. The relationship between Smiley and the man was not made immediately clear, but the affidavit said the incident was domestic in nature.

She allegedly grabbed his arms and scratched him and dug her fingernails into his skin. He ran out and tried to leave through the garage door, but didn't have enough strength to open it. He then tried to call law enforcement on his cellphone but dropped it and wasn't able to pick it back up.

Smiley is accused of blocking the man's exit from the laundry room, the first room next to the garage. She also hit him in the back of his head, causing his glasses to fall off, according to the affidavit.

The man said he saw an opening in the doorway and left as fast as possible and drove to his house.

When deputies went to Smiley's home, they found the man's phone and glasses on the floor. They also met with the man, who had scratches and marks on his body consistent with his statement, the affidavit said.

Deputies determined Smiley was the primary aggressor and placed her under arrest.