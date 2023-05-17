Manatee County theater project shines spotlight on artists with developmental disabilities

A Bay Area performance of ‘Annie’ is changing the lives of the actors and their mentors.

On stage at the Manatee Performing Arts Center you’ll find 24-year-old Matt Tomaino, shining.

"I’m always the first one to say how do you know I can’t do it if you don’t give me the opportunity to try it," he said.

Tomaino has always wanted to act and the production of "Annie" is his first performance.

Matt Tomaino on stage in 'Annie'

He wanted to perform in high school plays, but he said his teacher told him no.

READ: MacDonald Training Center celebrates 7 decades of helping adults with disabilities

"She always said, ‘Well, if you’re going to be in a wheelchair, you can’t be,’" he recalled.

At ‘The Penguin Project’ there are no disabilities, only the ability to conquer the stage

Cast performs 'Annie' at Manatee Performing Arts Center.

"Always having to remember my lines was difficult for me, but anything that is difficult you can overcome it no matter the difficulty," said Tomaino.

The Penguin Project was started by Dr. Andrew Morgan, an Illinois developmental pediatrician.

READ: Non-profit helps those with disabilities find work at businesses facing labor shortages

Artists with developmental disabilities work with peer mentors through four months of rehearsals and up to the moment they perform.

The Penguin Project was started by Dr. Andrew Morgan, an Illinois developmental pediatrician.

There are now more than 50 Penguin Project chapters nationwide, including in Bradenton.

READ: Local non-profit helps man faced with disabilities after life-altering car crash

"I don’t think we realized the impact when we started the program almost 20 years ago, the impact it would have on not only the kids but their mentors and their families as well," stated co-founder Kathy Morgan.

The Bradenton Kiwanis and Manatee Community Foundation helped fund the project.

"Every day we see ‘penguin’ miracles. We’ve had people who could not barely speak at all. We had a speech therapist work with them and they can now memorize their lines," said Sharon Barhorst.

Barhorst is a board member for Manatee Performing Arts and with the Bradenton Kiwanis.

"It’s unbelievable. This is a life-changing performance not only for those of us who are peer mentors and the actual artists, but last night when I saw many people in the lobby they told me they were crying. They were cheering. They were laughing, singing with us," she said.

READ: 'Flight to the North Pole' program brings joy to more than 150 kids with terminal illnesses, disabilities

The Manatee Performing Arts Center said it’s just the start.

"Even though I am in a wheelchair and I have a disability nothing will ever stop me from ever reaching my goals," shared Tomaino.

Peer mentors will be needed for the next performance.

LINK: For more information on the Penguin Project or to purchase tickets to ‘Annie’ visit https://www.manateeperformingartscenter.com/.