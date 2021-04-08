There is ‘extreme need’ for staff at beach businesses, chamber says

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce started a job placement service to help potential hires.

Applicants can drop a resume off at the chamber office at 6990 Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach and staff will help match the applicant with a job opening.

"Our goal is to be a one-stop-shop for applicants and our businesses," said Robin Miller, the CEO of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. "There is an extreme need for applicants. Our job applicant pool is diminished and so we're trying everything we can to fill these positions which are open from Pass-a-Grille to Clearwater Beach and beyond."

The chamber will be accepting resumes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We are bouncing back quicker than we anticipated, and quicker than some other destinations," Miller said.

Available jobs range from hosts, servers, bartenders, housekeepers, maintenance staff, to sales and marketing positions.

For more information on the job placement service, click here.