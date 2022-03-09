“They need the food we bring them every day,” Meals on Wheels pushes through challenges of rising gas prices

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to higher oil prices which have trickled down to the pump. According to AAA, gas prices are up 45 cents compared to last week and the price spike is impacting everyone, including charities like "Meals on Wheels of Tampa."

The nonprofit provides meal to hundreds of seniors and people who are homebound every day. They rely on volunteers for assistance in delivering those meals.

"Our volunteers use their own vehicles to buy their own gas, and we simply could not do our mission, could not fulfill our mission to all those we serve with our volunteers," stated Executive Director Steve King, said.

The volunteers drive around 10-15 miles for their daily routes but have not wavered in their commitment even during the soaring gas prices.

"They've been with us through everything, pandemic and rain or shine, and we have yet to have somebody say it's just too costly for me to volunteer here," King explained.

Because for the people they serve it’s the difference between having food on the table and going without.

"They can't get out to Publix or go through a drive-thru. They need the food we bring them every day," King said.

The program is also something that builds relationships.

"For many of our recipients, people we serve, they don't have family around. They're living in other states or other places and so the Meals on Wheels family becomes their family, and they depend on that."

Meals on Wheels of Tampa says it has no plans to cut deliveries or any routes.

LINK: Learn more about Meals on Wheels here.