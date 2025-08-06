'They seemed pretty normal' North Port Police Operation Bad Baby snags husband & wife accused of drug dealing

The Brief North Port Police arrested Jasiel ‘Baby’ Izaguirre-Rodriguez and his wife, Jennifer Pardy, for illegal drugs and firearms. Police recovered cocaine, Ecstasy, mushrooms, steroids and illegal prescription pills packaged and ready for suspected distribution. Izaguirre-Rodriguez has been placed on a detainer as ICE looks into his legal status.



Neighbors never suspected a thing, but North Port Police knew something was up in the 2000 block of Alliance Ave.

When they went in on Monday, North Port Police found guns everywhere and drugs packaged and ready for sale.

North Port Police shut down the illegal activity with ‘Operation Bad Baby.’

A sign warned of no soliciting outside the North Port home of Jasiel ‘Baby’ Izaguirre-Rodriguez and his wife Jennifer Pardy.

What they're saying:

"They seemed pretty normal. They always waved. They always had smiles on their faces, always super friendly," said neighbor Patricia Quirindongo.

What Quirindongo and other neighbors didn’t see from the outside of the home is why North Port Police went knocking.

"We heard them breaking down the door or flash bombing, super loud. That woke us up," said Quirindongo.

North Port Police along with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the ATF arrived with a search warrant.

What they uncovered inside shocked neighbors.

"It was a little surprising. It caught me off guard that it happened so close to where we live," she said.

Big picture view:

A probable cause affidavit shows officers discovered 24 illegal firearms.

Along with individually packaged cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) tablets, packaged and stored for distribution, 66.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, Anabolic steroids in vials consistent with illicit sale, Xanax and marijuana, also packaged for suspected distribution and marijuana.

Izaguirre-Rodriguez and Pardy first denied involvement.

The PCA said Pardy eventually admitted to assisting in the packaging and sale of narcotics.

She identified most of the firearms as belonging to Izaguirre-Rodrigez and confirmed his involvement in drug distribution.

The PCA said Izaguirre-Rodriguez admitted to occasionally distributing narcotics to friends and stated he recently returned from Miami with 375 grams of cocaine, claiming it was for personal use. He said he never sold the narcotics, but shared the cocaine with friends.

"Sometimes it just takes a tip, or one little mistake opens up the door to us to notice what’s going on," said Josh Taylor with the North Port Police Department.

North Port Police said their investigation into the case is far from over.

"I think there will probably be more that comes of this particular case as we continue to investigate and interview and figure who was there a lot," said Taylor.

Investigators said anyone committing similar crimes is warned and the sign in the front yard now says ‘closed for business.’

"The cause that it has of those drugs and those types of drugs in the community really brings down the quality of life in North Port, and it’s unacceptable," said Taylor.

What's next:

Izaguirre-Rodriguez is a convicted felon with past charges of robbery, grand theft and sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school.

He has been placed on a detainer as ICE looks into his legal status.

