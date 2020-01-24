'They were all unrestrained.' 6 children seriously injured in rollover wreck on I-485

article

The driver of a rollover wreck along Interstate-485 that sent six children and two other adults to the hospital has been cited, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Shontavia Smith Barber was cited for driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving due to falling asleep at the wheel, failure to wear a seat belt and six failure to restrain child charges.

The serious crash occurred just after 12 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 on the Inner Loop of I-485, just past West Boulevard.

According to troopers, Barber was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse SUV when she fell asleep at the wheel, hit an embankment, and rolled over.

Highway Patrol tells FOX 46 no one was wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, and an 8-month-old infant was sitting on the lap of the front passenger. Three of the children are being treated for life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

Highway Patrol tells FOX 46 no one was wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, and an 8-month-old infant was sitting on the lap of the front passenger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

Advertisement

NC State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.