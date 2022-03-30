Thieves target boat motors in recent Polk County thefts

There's a rash of boat thefts in Polk County, and thieves are primarily stealing them for their outboard motors.

A few weeks ago, Tammy and Bryan Kelley’s new $70,000 dream boat was stolen right out of their fenced, locked backyard in Frostproof as they slept only feet away.

"They don’t respect anyone or anything or their possessions," Bryan Kelley said. "It’s bad."

Investigators found the boat hidden from view in the woods, half a mile from their home. Electrical cords were cut, and the motor was missing.

A dozen other people in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties have had their boats stolen recently as well.

"They’re probably in a container the next day and gone, shipped overseas," said Scott Erwine, who owns Erwine’s Marine in Frostproof.

Although thieves tend to take anything that’s valuable off the boats, their main target is usually the motor because it has the greatest value, especially now.

The Kelley’s is probably going to cost at least $20,000 to replace, if they can find one. Outboard motors have become an extra hot commodity. They are scarce because of supply chain problems that started due to the pandemic.

Experts said boat owners should make it as difficult as possible for criminals. They suggest locking the coupler on their trailer, installing motion activated security lights and a surveillance camera, and parking the boat with the front facing a building, so it is harder for crooks to hook it up.