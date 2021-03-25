Thieves target vehicles in Pinellas County parks parking lots

Police say at least three public parks in Pinellas County were targeted by criminals this week. The burglars smashed car windows in Clearwater to steal purses, wallets, and valuables.

In some cases, items were left in plain sight, but other victims tell FOX 13 News their credit cards and cash were hidden. Clearwater police say there were at least eight of the smash-and-grab burglaries just this week.

Investigators say the crimes are all connected.

Some victims say their SUVs were hit while they were enjoying the sunshine at local parks.

(Clearwater PD)

"You come back a couple of hours later; they’ve already used your credit cards at local stores and pharmacies," said Clearwater police spokesperson Rob Shaw. "So you haven’t even had time to cancel them, you don’t know they’re gone and you’re already out several hundred dollars."

Monday, it was the Eddie C Moore Softball Complex. Wednesday, the crooks targeted Crest Lake Dog Park as well as Glen Oaks Park. It is the same pattern for every single crime, car windows smashed, purses and wallets snatched.

"It’s a well-organized and well-orchestrated effort, these are not amateurs, they know what they’re doing, they probably sit there and watch who arrives and who would make a good victim," Shaw said.

Not long after the burglaries, a woman was captured on surveillance cameras using the stolen plastic to buy things at local drug stores. The suspect is described as 5-foot-4 with long dark hair.

Investigators believe this is likely a group of people working together. They are also looking for a white Mercedes SUV in connection to the rash of burglaries.

"It takes literally probably 20-seconds to smash your window, grab your items and be gone," said Shaw.

Investigators say if you are going to leave anything valuable in your car, make sure it is out of sight before you get to your destination, but if you can, take them with you, or leave them at home.

"Take the extra time and the extra caution to be safe," Shaw said.

Officials believe other burglaries in the region may be connected to these crimes. Anyone who knows anything about these crimes is asked to call Clearwater police.