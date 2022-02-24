‘Thin Blue Line Act’ calls for stricter penalties for those who kill law enforcement officers

Law enforcement officers from the Bay Area sounded off Thursday about the increasing dangers they face every day during a round table discussion held by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.

Buchanan organized the event, in part, to promote the ‘Thin Blue Line Act’, which is a bill he's sponsoring that would toughen penalties against people who kill law enforcement.

"If you kill a police officer or a sheriff is a good chance that you're going to get the death penalty. That's what this is going to do," said Buchanan, a Republican who represents the southern part of the Bay Area.

Law enforcement from agencies throughout the Manatee-Sarasota County joined the discussion.

According to a recent report from the National Order of Police, the number of officers shot in the line of duty has been increasing for three years. Nationally, 346 law enforcement officers were shot last year and 63 of them died. In Florida, 17 officers were shot in 2021.

"I'm in law enforcement. I'm in my 35th year and it's never been like this and it's heartbreaking," said Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan. "These are young officers at the beginning of their career. They're older officer’s days away from retirement."

Bevan said meetings like this can help figure out how to tackle difficult issues and better protect those who protect and serve.

They can also help with something equally important:

"Hope," Chief Bevan said. "Hope that people are paying attention. Hope that things can and will get better."