Third day in FEA's lawsuit hearing to end with closing arguments

Closing arguments will begin Friday in the lawsuit aimed at halting Florida's emergency order that requires all schools to reopen for in-person classes or risk losing funding.

The Florida Education Association is fighting an emergency order requiring all schools to open for in-person learning by the end of the month. Union attorneys argue the order is unconstitutional., saying it puts children and teachers at risk of COVID-19 exposure.

During two days of testimony, the FEA said the decision to hold face-to-face lessons should be left up to individual school districts without the threat of losing funds.

State attorneys made their case in front of Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson. They argue not offering students the opportunity to learn in-person is unconstitutional because it robs them of a quality education.

During Thursday's hearing, the state called several parents, teachers and doctors. They testified about the importance of in-person instruction to the well-being of students. That came one day after union attorneys called teachers and medical experts who testified that it's too soon to reopen schools.

Both sides are expected to make their final plea, starting at noon. Dodson said he'll likely review the case over the weekend before making a decision early next week.

