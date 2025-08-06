Expand / Collapse search

Third suspect arrested in St. Pete murder investigation

By
Published  August 6, 2025 9:05am EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • St. Pete police say Dnerius McCullough has been arrested for the murder of Reginald Booth.
    • Booth died after being shot multiple times on July 29.
    • Two other suspects, Larrion Boyd and Keshaun Lamb, have already been arrested.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police say a third arrest has been made several days after a man was shot to death in a neighborhood.

The backstory:

The St. Petersburg Police Department says Reginald Booth, 39, was found shot multiple times in the 1200 block of 9th Ave. South on the night of July 29.

A man died after a shooting in St. Petersburg on July 29.

A man died after a shooting in St. Petersburg on July 29.

Booth went to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On Sunday, SPPD announced the arrests of two suspects: Larrion Boyd, 18, and Keshaun Lamb, 19.

Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department.

Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department.

Police now say Dnerius McCullough, 31, was arrested in Riverview with the help of U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.

Mugshot of Dnerius McCullough. Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Dept.

Mugshot of Dnerius McCullough. Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Dept.

Investigators say McCullough fired the shots that killed Booth.

What's next:

All three suspects face felony murder and kidnapping charges.

The Source: This story was written with information from the St. Petersburg Police Department and previous FOX 13 News reports.

St. PetersburgCrime and Public Safety