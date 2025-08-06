Third suspect arrested in St. Pete murder investigation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police say a third arrest has been made several days after a man was shot to death in a neighborhood.
The backstory:
The St. Petersburg Police Department says Reginald Booth, 39, was found shot multiple times in the 1200 block of 9th Ave. South on the night of July 29.
A man died after a shooting in St. Petersburg on July 29.
Booth went to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
On Sunday, SPPD announced the arrests of two suspects: Larrion Boyd, 18, and Keshaun Lamb, 19.
Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department.
Police now say Dnerius McCullough, 31, was arrested in Riverview with the help of U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.
Mugshot of Dnerius McCullough. Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Dept.
Investigators say McCullough fired the shots that killed Booth.
What's next:
All three suspects face felony murder and kidnapping charges.
The Source: This story was written with information from the St. Petersburg Police Department and previous FOX 13 News reports.