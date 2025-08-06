Third suspect arrested in St. Pete murder investigation

The Brief St. Pete police say Dnerius McCullough has been arrested for the murder of Reginald Booth. Booth died after being shot multiple times on July 29. Two other suspects, Larrion Boyd and Keshaun Lamb, have already been arrested.



St. Petersburg police say a third arrest has been made several days after a man was shot to death in a neighborhood.

The backstory:

The St. Petersburg Police Department says Reginald Booth, 39, was found shot multiple times in the 1200 block of 9th Ave. South on the night of July 29.

Booth went to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On Sunday, SPPD announced the arrests of two suspects: Larrion Boyd, 18, and Keshaun Lamb, 19.

Police now say Dnerius McCullough, 31, was arrested in Riverview with the help of U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.

Investigators say McCullough fired the shots that killed Booth.

What's next:

All three suspects face felony murder and kidnapping charges.