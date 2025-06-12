Thousands descend on Sarasota County for US Rowing National Championships

The Brief The top youth rowers from across the country are competing at Nathan Benderson Park for the US Rowing Youth National Championships. The yearly event draws 10,000 to the area during the slower summer months. Racing continues until Sunday. The public can come out and watch.



They are the top athletes in youth rowing, and they’re coming from across the country to Nathan Benderson park this weekend. One day you could even see them in the Olympics. From Thursday to Sunday, the public can come out and watch the US Rowing Youth National Championship. The extra visitors are bringing a boost to the local economy.

On the water and from the stands, excitement continues to build at Nathan Benderson Park.

"The hard work, meaning the rest of our athletes put into this season to get to this point where we can display our talents to everyone else," said Aubrey Duckworth. Aubrey Duckworth and his teammates are competing from the Litchfield Hills Rowing Club.

There are more than 4,000 rowers from high school clubs across the country competing.

"The sport of rowing, I think, is something a lot of people don’t know about, and it could be overlooked, but it’s a fantastic sport. I think if people want to come out and watch it it’s a great way to support all that we do," said his teammate Andrew Grivner.

"These athletes have been training for years since their middle school career at least. They qualify at other various regional championships throughout the year. They’re either top 3 or top 4 at their regional and they actually qualify to come to youth nationals," said Sarah McAuliffe the Senior Director of Programs with US Rowing.

It’s a win-win for Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

"This event, especially at this time of year in June when our normal tourist season is over, is incredible," said Pete Harvey, the Director of Sports with Visit Sarasota County.

Visit Sarasota County said the now-yearly event draws around 10,000 visitors to the area.

"They’re helping the local community, the local businesses, the local restaurants, and it’s a really great time of year to have this event. We want them to see Siesta Key. We want them to get into a kayak. Can’t wait for Mote Marine to open the new aquarium for a new experience for next year," said Harvey.

Information was gathered by FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon through Visit Sarasota County and US Rowing.

