Florida couple accused of animal abuse stored dead cats in hoarder house living room freezer: CCSO

Detectives in Southwest Florida said an extreme case of animal hoarding led to the arrests of a Marco Island couple and the rescue of dozens of cats.

The backstory:

While serving a civil inspection warrant at a home at 1740 Piedmont Court on Marco Island on Wednesday, detectives and animal control officers said they found a ‘disturbing’ situation.

Inside the home, authorities said they found:

Fifty-seven living cats in conditions ranging from mild illness to critical distress

Approximately 15-20 dead cats stored in a freezer in the living room.

A "quarantine room" with 24 cats suffering from untreated medical conditions

Trash strewn about and floors soaked with feces, urine and vomit

Little to no air circulation

Olga Murphy, 62, and her husband Igor Mursalimov, 54, were arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty. Detectives said the couple have an active license to breed cats for sale. The majority, if not all, of the rescued cats were Maine Coons.

According to detectives, a cat named Irene was missing an eye and suffering in pain without veterinary care since 2023.

Detectives said the initial investigation and physical evidence at the scene suggest the couple tormented Irene. A DAS veterinarian provided on-site triage.

Detectives also seized hundreds of veterinary medications labeled in Russian.

What's next:

This is an active investigation, and more evaluations and necropsies are underway.

What they're saying:

"I’m proud of the swift action our detectives and partners took to remove these animals from an unhealthy environment so they can get the necessary care," Sheriff Rambosk said. "Animal cruelty has no place in Collier County and we will continue to work aggressively to hold offenders accountable."

