Three injured after car crashes into St. Pete apartment building

Three people were hurt on Sunday morning after a car crashed into an apartment building in St. Pete.

At 4:30 a.m., Deairis Bargman was driving the wrong way on 15th Ave. S. in the 1800 block, according to authorities.

Officers say they attempted a traffic stop, but Bargman took off and crashed into an apartment building at the 2400 block of 15th Avenue South.

Bargman and a resident of the apartment sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

One passenger was seriously injured and is in stable condition, police said.

Due to the crash, there was a minor gas main leak, but it was resolved quickly.

Bargman has been charged with DUI with property damage, fleeing and eluding, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), according to authorities.















