Three men arrested in deadly Tampa shooting, police say

Three men were arrested in connection to a deadly Tampa shooting that happened back in January, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said Cornelious Mack Jr., Waltonio McFadden and Santonio Simmons were all arrested in the January 31 homicide.

Tampa police said they responded to the homicide on North 24th Street and Ybor Street after reports of gunshots at the location. Officers arrived and found a man in his mid-20s laying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital that day, but he did die from his injuries, according to TPD investigators.

Detectives said they used eyewitness statements, vehicle GPS data, cellular location data and video surveillance to clearly establish each of the suspects roles in the shooting.

Mack Jr. is facing one count of first-degree murder, McFadden is facing a principal in first-degree murder charge and Simmons is facing a charge of tampering with physical evidence related to a felony, officers said.

All three were booked into the Orient Road Jail, TPD said.