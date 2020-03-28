Three Pinellas County residents died since yesterday from COVID-19, bringing county death toll to 4

The Florida Department of Health-Pinellas announced Saturday morning that three more residents have died from COVID-19, which brings the death toll to four in the county.

The deaths include an 83-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man and a 52-year-old man.

In a statement, the DOH-Pinellas extended its condolences to their families and friends.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Advertisement

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map