Three Pinellas County residents died since yesterday from COVID-19, bringing county death toll to 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health-Pinellas announced Saturday morning that three more residents have died from COVID-19, which brings the death toll to four in the county.
The deaths include an 83-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man and a 52-year-old man.
In a statement, the DOH-Pinellas extended its condolences to their families and friends.
If you feel sick:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
