Three shot in Riverview neighborhood: Hillsborough deputies
article
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Three people were shot along the 10000 block of Sweet Sapling Street in Riverview Wednesday evening, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said two women and one man were taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies have not said if they are looking for a suspect.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.