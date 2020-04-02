Three Tampa International Airport workers test positive for COVID-19

Employees at Tampa International Airport received a memo Wednesday, letting them know three of their coworkers tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials at the airport say the cases don't seem to be connected because the employees work for different organizations within TPA.

The airport said, with 10,000 workers, it was not unexpected for employees to become infected.

TPA is now taking additional measures to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus, including disinfecting areas where the employees worked.

Officials at the airport said they are working with the Florida Department of Health to notify other workers who may have been exposed.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

