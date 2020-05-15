Three Westfield malls in Bay Area reopening Friday

article

Westfield malls in the Tampa Bay area will open its doors Friday, May 15.

Westfield Citrus Park, Westfield Brandon and Westfield Countryside will welcome back customers with modified hours for the first time since March and will follow CDC guidelines on sanitizing and social distancing, the company said.

The three malls will be open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Under the governor's phase one plan, retailers, including malls, could operate at 25% capacity.

Last week, WestShore Plaza, International Plaza and University Town Center reopened with a limited number of stores and restaurants.

