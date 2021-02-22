Through Make-A-Wish, 14-year-old boy can hit the road to explore the country

For a 14-year-old boy in Tampa, his dream of traveling the country is now a reality. Thanks to 'Make-A-Wish' and a local RV retailer, he and his family are ready to see the sites in their brand-new camper.

Misael Lebron, a 14-year-old cancer patient, is now ready to hit the open road.

"We always watch documentaries and I really just wanted to see it like Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon," Lebron said.

Soon, all of his family will be able to the parks in their Jayco camper.

"He's always been an outdoors guy. He wants to be an entomologist, so this is right up his field of being outdoors," Marie Lebron said.

READ: Walt Disney World unveils plans for 50th anniversary celebration

Advertisement

Because of Misael's cancer diagnosis, he has to undergo, at times, intense chemotherapy treatments. It means he's immunosuppressed and therefore has to be extremely careful about where he goes and what he comes in contact with.

The camper offers him a safe haven to travel and still see all the sites he's dreamed of.

"During COVID, our kids are still getting sick and they're still wanting wishes and we're currently not allowing travel wishes for obvious reasons so this is something the family can have. They can go to campgrounds and enjoy their wish," Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Tampa Bay Regional Director Lisa Andrews said.

It's all thanks in part to Make-A-Wish of Southern Florida and Planet RV of Fort Lauderdale who donated the camper. Planet RV's Jarryd Stetler drove it all the way from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa Sunday afternoon.

"It just feels good helping people out and I would make the trip all over again if I could," Stetler said.

For the LeBron family, they say it's a blessing. A chance to make new memories. For their first trip, they plan to go to St. Augustine and Yellowstone National Park.

"It's just a blessing to give something to your child they want especially after seeing all the suffering and all the heartache that comes with sicknesses in your child," Maria said. "Something you can't control. We're forever grateful."

