TikTok-famous Koda the Fluff Dog visits St. Pete elementary school

Everyone knows TikTok has many corners, and anyone who’s been on the side with all the dogs has surely run across Koda the Fluff Dog. For anyone who hasn’t, you’re in luck. This adorable Pomeranian is a trained comfort and support dog, and she’s full of energy and delight – and very well-behaved.

Koda looks like she’s living in the lap of luxury, and in many ways, she is. Koda puts on a pair of shades and rides around in a cool car, powered by her handler, Jena McKinstry.

But she’s actually doing a very important job. Koda and Jena donate their time to schools, businesses, and law enforcement events, bringing cheer to the community.

Koda and her handler call Central Florida home, but they travel all over. This week, Koda and Jena visited the kids at Mount Vernon Elementary in St. Petersburg to make their Friday even more fun.

"The world right now is not a very happy place and it needs to be happier. And Koda puts a little bit of that happy back into it," Koda’s handler, Jena McKinstry said. "It's a real simple concept. We're not asking for anything. We just want people to be happy. So, if a visit from her gives five minutes of joy to someone, it's worth it."

Koda lives in the Clermont area. Her handler also has a full-time job, in addition to being a full-time dog mom. But she says she doesn’t think twice about taking time off to make these special visits.

