Timeline: Will Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine strengthen and hit Florida?

Florida could get hit by a major hurricane by the end of this week as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine strengthens.

PTC #9 is still fairly disorganized as it works its way north on Monday, but the National Hurricane Center expects the disturbance to grow stronger over the next few days.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida ahead of the storm.

When is the storm forecast to become a hurricane?

As of Monday afternoon, the storm was located about 130 miles south-southwest of Grand Cayman and 350 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

According to the NHC, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to move north-west on Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by a faster northward or north-northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday.

The system is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday morning and continue strengthening as it moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

"You look at that forecast track, and even by the time this looks like it's working its way through the Yucatan Channel, we are already talking about a hurricane," shared FOX 13 News Meteorologist Jim Weber.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, PTC #9 could be a Category 1 hurricane.

Weber said by Wednesday night, the storm may have 100 mph winds, making it a Category 2 storm.

"When you look at those high resolution, the regional, the hurricane forecast models from these specialized models, it is intensifying this even more so. Even the hurricane center notes in their discussion that this will quite likely be adjusted and could be adjusted in that upward trend. As far as the intensity and also this track, there will be adjustments to it," explained Weber.

When will a potential Hurricane Helene impact Florida?

There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the track of the storm.

Florida will likely be impacted by a hurricane. Weber said it's just a question of how much the state will be affected.

By Wednesday night, some of the heavy bands from the storm are expected to impact South Florida and the Tampa Bay Area.

"As we go through Thursday, the winds are starting to turn more towards the south and eventually southwesterly direction, making landfall up across the Big Bend area," shared Weber.

On Thursday morning, 60-70 mph winds are expected to hit Bay Area coastlines.

Storm surge and flooding

After heavy rain bands and strong winds work their way through Florida, there will be a threat of storm surge.

According to Weber, there will be a push of water along the coastline that could cause some significant coastal flooding.

Bay Area counties and cities began opening sandbag locations on Monday.

