Timeline: Will Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine strengthen and hit Florida?

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 23, 2024 1:46pm EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine to become major hurricane

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine will likely become a ‘major hurricane’ before it likely makes landfall in Florida. As of 11 a.m. on Monday, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine had winds of 30 miles an hour and was moving to the north at about six miles an hour. Weber expects Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine to be a Category 1 hurricane by 8 a.m. on Wednesday as it works its way through the Yucatan Channel. Once it earns a name, it will be called Helene. Weber says by Wednesday night there is a possibility that the Bay Area will begin feeling the storm bands. On Thursday, Weber says the winds will start to turn more toward the south and southwesterly direction as it makes landfall in the Big Bend area around 3 p.m. He encourages people to look at the forecast cone not the line in the middle because even if the storm doesn’t make landfall on the west coast of Florida, the Bay Area will still feel its impacts such as bands of rain and wind. According to Weber, the heavy bands that will work their way into the Bay Area will cause a significant storm surge and significant flooding along the coastline.

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida could get hit by a major hurricane by the end of this week as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine strengthens.

PTC #9 is still fairly disorganized as it works its way north on Monday, but the National Hurricane Center expects the disturbance to grow stronger over the next few days.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida ahead of the storm. 

When is the storm forecast to become a hurricane?

As of Monday afternoon, the storm was located about 130 miles south-southwest of Grand Cayman and 350 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

According to the NHC, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to move north-west on Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by a faster northward or north-northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday.

The system is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday morning and continue strengthening as it moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

"You look at that forecast track, and even by the time this looks like it's working its way through the Yucatan Channel, we are already talking about a hurricane," shared FOX 13 News Meteorologist Jim Weber.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, PTC #9 could be a Category 1 hurricane.

Weber said by Wednesday night, the storm may have 100 mph winds, making it a Category 2 storm.

"When you look at those high resolution, the regional, the hurricane forecast models from these specialized models, it is intensifying this even more so. Even the hurricane center notes in their discussion that this will quite likely be adjusted and could be adjusted in that upward trend. As far as the intensity and also this track, there will be adjustments to it," explained Weber.

When will a potential Hurricane Helene impact Florida?

There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the track of the storm.

Florida will likely be impacted by a hurricane. Weber said it's just a question of how much the state will be affected.

By Wednesday night, some of the heavy bands from the storm are expected to impact South Florida and the Tampa Bay Area. 

"As we go through Thursday, the winds are starting to turn more towards the south and eventually southwesterly direction, making landfall up across the Big Bend area," shared Weber.

On Thursday morning, 60-70 mph winds are expected to hit Bay Area coastlines.

Storm surge and flooding

After heavy rain bands and strong winds work their way through Florida, there will be a threat of storm surge.

According to Weber, there will be a push of water along the coastline that could cause some significant coastal flooding.

Bay Area counties and cities began opening sandbag locations on Monday.

