Tips to keep your Christmas tree from sparking a fire this holiday season

In a matter of minutes, a fire sparked by frayed wiring on a Christmas tree can fill a room with dangerous flames and smoke.

That's just one warning from Tampa fire officials during a demonstration on how quickly a burning indoor tree can destroy far more than festive holiday spirits. Firefighters from other local agencies showed the potential danger of deep-frying turkeys and the proper way to operate a fire extinguisher.

Officials are encouraging residents to enjoy the holiday season with an awareness of the increased fire risk. Christmas tree fires-- even those reported immediately-- can cause serious damage.

To help prevent tree fires, safety leaders recommend making sure the tree is fresh, putting water in its stand every day, and placing the tree at least three feet away from any heat source. Additionally, residents should make sure the tree does not block an exit and turn off tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

File: Christmas tree fire

Tampa firefighters and their counterparts from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Temple Terrace Fire Rescue and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue gathered on December 8 to stage demonstrations at the Tampa Fire Rescue Training Grounds.

In an earlier news release from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, officials said these demonstrations are "extremely effective at conveying that fire prevention is worth everyone's attention, especially around the holidays."

On a mobile trailer designed to simulate rooms in a typical house, firefighters ignited two Christmas trees Friday morning. Flames quickly leaped from the trees to nearby curtains, chairs and tables, and thick smoke filled the rooms. A room without overhead fire sprinklers fared far worse than one equipped with the fire-dousing system.