TMZ: Trevor Bauer accused of assault after woman claims Dodgers star 'got physical with her'

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is being investigated for assault, according to a report from TMZ.

According to TMZ's report, a woman claims Bauer "got physical with her" earlier in the year. The woman was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order and the alleged incident is being investigated by the Pasadena Police Department.

Bauer's attorney, Jon Fetterolf, said in a statement that the encounters between the woman and the Dodgers pitcher were "brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship."

Below is a full statement issued by Fetterolf. FOX 11 did not include the woman's name in Fetterolf's statement.

"Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the woman] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, [the woman] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked. Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the woman] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, [the woman] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the woman] was neither angry nor accusatory.

Mr. Bauer and [the woman] have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The Dodgers issued the following statement:

"The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling this matter. The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Bauer joined the Dodgers prior to the 2021 MLB season after winning the 2020 National League Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds. His previous stops in the majors include the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cleveland Indians.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.