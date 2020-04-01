Toddler rescued after Amber Alert search ends in crash on I-4; suspect in standoff with police

article

A toddler who was the subject of an Amber Alert in both Florida and Georgia has been rescued by authorities in the Tampa Bay area. But the armed suspect remains in a standoff with troopers and police, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputies in Bibb County, Georgia said 29-year-old Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. got into an argument with his 2-year-old son's mother. At some point during the argument, authorities said Crockett pulled out a gun and shot the woman's mother, stepfather and sister, killing them. The woman was also injured in the incident.

Investigators said Crockett then left the home with 2-year-old King Cane Crockett, and drove off in a black 2007 Pontiac G5 coupe with a temporary tag S0325629 from Houston Auto Auction.

Hours later, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Crockett and the toddler were seen on Interstate 75 in Gainesville.

Police spotted the vehicle Wednesday afternoon by near I-75 and Fowler Ave, and Crockett then led them on a chase. Troopers pursued Crockett along with Tampa police officers. FHP said Crockett fled at speeds up to 120 mph along I-4.

The crash and standoff closed the exit ramp and eastbound I-4.

The pursuit ended in a crash on the exit ramp to I-4 eastbound at I-75. The little boy was recovered by investigators at the scene.

"The suspect remains inside the vehicle, armed, and in a standoff with troopers and police," FHP confirmed to FOX 13.

I-4 eastbound remains shut down at the scene of the standoff.

Crockett faces three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.