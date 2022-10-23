Expand / Collapse search

Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway

By FOX 13 News Staff
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night. 

Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations. 

Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, October 24 along:

  • The Sunshine Skyway
  • Pinellas Bayway
  • Alligator Alley

Most other toll roads in Central Florida reinstated the fare on October 15. 