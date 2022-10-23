Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway

Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night.

Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations.

Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, October 24 along:

The Sunshine Skyway

Pinellas Bayway

Alligator Alley

Most other toll roads in Central Florida reinstated the fare on October 15.