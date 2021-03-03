Tom Brady backs Florida first lady Casey DeSantis' initiative to help students through tough times

article

Days after Florida first lady Casey DeSantis launched a resiliency initiative for students, she's getting a big push from Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and other sports stars.

The new initiative is part of DeSantis' focus on mental health, aimed at helping students persevere through challenges by emphasizing character development skills such as volunteerism, teamwork and problem-solving.

The initiative offers resiliency lessons and resources online as part of a toolkit for teachers, students and families.

"Our goal is to rethink and reframe the way we talk about mental wellbeing in schools by promoting topics such as critical thinking, problem-solving, responsibility, volunteerism, mentorship, and physical activity," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "By partnering with Florida sports teams and athletes, students will become more engaged and excited to learn about resiliency. Resilient athletes and Floridians overcome setbacks and serve as role models highlighting why these critical skills are important."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the latest athlete to lend his support, joining David Beckham, Peyton Manning, Tony Dungy, Jonathan Vilma and others who have endorsed the plan.

Florida's professional sports teams have also signed on, including the Bucs, Rays and Lightning, along with the Miami Heat, Florida Panthers, Orlando Magic and Miami Dolphins.

"We are changing the message on mental health and reframing it to resiliency and hope," said first lady Casey DeSantis. "We want to empower our youth with the tools and the skillsets to be resilient by learning how to persevere through life’s challenges. We know no one is immune from adversity and hardship. It’s not whether you’ll have challenges in life but it’s about how you respond and persevere."

