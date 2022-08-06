Tom Brady's ‘GOAT’ birthday cake puts spotlight on Tampa bakery

A Tampa bakery is making headlines after creating a goat birthday cake for the G.O.A.T.

You've probably seen the G.O.A.T. cake a few times by now. It's been all over the internet and on national TV.

The sweet, sugary goat was baked for the G.O.A.T. himself, Tom Brady, to celebrate his 45th birthday. The magnificent mammal masterpiece was whipped up by a Tampa bakery, The Cake Girl. Now, they're getting love from all over the country.

It came with curved fondant horns, lines of buttercream fur, and a head filled with vanilla cake and Super Bowl aspirations. A goat never looked so delicious. The story of this cake began with a phone call from Bucs running back Leonard Fournette.

"He's like, ‘Yeah, I need a cake for Tom,’" stated Kristina Lavallee, founder and CEO of The Cake Girl. "And obviously, I mean, it's a common name, but I was like, you mean Tom Brady?"

Yes, that Tom. This week, Fournette ordered the G.O.A.T. a custom birthday cake in his image, tweeting "Happy early bday to my old head @tombrady." He called on The Cake Girl in Tampa to make it happen.

"He said, 'I want a goat.' I was like, you mean like a 3D goat? A face? A body?" Lavallee shared. "So, we sent him some ideas. He's like, that's exactly what I want."

It took three large-sized cakes, lots of cutting and carving, meticulous piping, and "choosing the perfect color, then airbrushing and doing all those little details," Lavallee said.

It took eight total hours of work, four of them spent on decorating alone.

"I knew it had to be perfect. I mean, it was for Tom," Lavallee said.

Fournette posted pictures on social media. Those spread around to national media from ESPN to TMZ. Then, calls and messages began pouring in from across the country.

"Everybody had their eyes on that cake," Lavallee said. "A lot of people even underneath the post itself were like, how much is this cake? Can you recreate that, or can you do this type of cake?"

Good question. How much does the goat cost?

"A lot of money," Lavallee laughed. "Cakes like that obviously are not cheap just because of the amount of work that goes into it. But a few hundred dollars."

Lavallee grew up in Puerto Rico.

"Even since I was a little girl, you know, I started baking," she said.

She graduated from UCF and grew The Cake Girl from farmer's markets to a dessert truck and finally, a brick and mortar.

"I would have never thought, you know, like where we are today," Lavallee said. "I'm super grateful."

Now, the burning question remains.

"We just really want to know if Tom Brady loved the cake," Lavallee stated.

The QB does follow a strict diet. But perhaps the G.O.A.T. can make an exception for the "greatest cake of all time."

"A little birdie said that the cake was gone. So that's a good sign. I guess they really liked it," Lavallee shared.

