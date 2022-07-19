Tools for back to school provides supplies for students, teachers

article

Many students aren't able to afford the basic school supplies. Many teachers are using their own money to provide these resources.

However, you can make a difference the next time you go to the grocery store from July 20-31. FOX 13 is teaming up with Publix for Tools For Back To School.

Customers can offer monetary donations at the registers. Those contributions will support local charities dedicated to helping students and teachers succeed.

You'll receive a free reusable bag with your donation.

For more information visit: corporate.publix.com/community.