Volunteers stuff more than 30,000 backpacks with supplies ahead of upcoming school year

On Saturday, 500 volunteers gathered at Amalie Arena for the "Big Backpack Build," to stuff more than 30,000 bags with school supplies ahead of the Back-to-School Bash at Raymond James Stadium on August 6.

"Everything you can imagine that a child needs to start the school year strong is all over this room this morning and it’s a wonderful event because so many of our students and families don’t have the resources to go out and buy all of these things, so this wonderful partnership with the Bullard Family Foundation, it is just so impactful for tens of thousands of our students," said Stacy Hahn, a school board member for Hillsborough County Public Schools.

The supplies being put in the backpacks include notebooks, folders, pencils, crayons, and glue sticks.

"It’s an awesome experience, we love partnering with the Bullard Family Foundation, there’s no better way to invest in this community and that’s with our kids and their education, and the Bullard Family Foundation has really taken that on as a priority," said Ernie Garateix from Heritage Insurance, one of the event's sponsors.

When families pick up the backpacks at Raymond James Stadium on August 6, kids can also get haircuts and various health services to make sure they’re healthy and ready for the school year.

The event is free through corporate partnerships with AdventHealth, Skanska, Heritage Insurance, Jabil, Tampa General Hospital, Florida Blue, Suncoast Credit Union and many more.

Registration is not required for entry, but families must register for medical, dental and eye care services.

LINK: Sign up for the event here.

LINK: Families may also register for backpacks here.

