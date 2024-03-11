Here are the top 20 cars selling for above sticker price, and those below

article

Consumers searching for a new car might be paying a little more at the dealership.

In a new study from iSeeCars , the average new car is priced above the Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP).

The online automotive research site evaluated prices of more than 16 million new car sales between January 2023 and January 2024.

Based on their report, premium and performance cars remain the most expensive models.

The company noted that the average new car price has risen by 7.2% above MSRP, with the five most overpriced cars coming from two premium brands, and four of the five priced lower below MSRP were electric vehicles: Hyundai Kona, Volkswagen ID.4, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 6, and the Ford F-150 hybrid.

Here are the top 20 cars selling above and below sticker price.

New cars selling above sticker price

Mini Hardtop: $37,473 (avg. price) & $29,858 (avg. MSRP) Porsche Taycan Sedan: $137,729 (avg. price) & $111,893 (avg. MSRP) Porsche Cayenne: $105,574 (avg. price) & $86,593 (avg. MSRP) Porsche Macan:$80,421 (avg. price) & $66,310 (avg. MSRP) Porsche Taycan Wagon: $146,594 (avg. price) & $121,248 (avg. MSRP) Cadillac CT5-V: $67,254 (avg. price) & $56,043 (avg. MSRP) Porsche 718 Boxster: $99,848 (avg. price) & $83,301 (avg. MSRP) Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: $33,719 (avg. price) & $28,248 (avg. MSRP) BMW X3 M: $90,057 (avg. price) & $75,448 (avg. MSRP) Cadillac CT4-V: $66,633 (avg. price) & $55,873 (avg. MSRP) Porsche 718 Cayman: $105,910 (avg. price) & $89,092 (avg. MSRP) Genesis GV70: $58,646 (avg. price) & $49,351 (avg. MSRP) MINI Countryman: $40,757 (avg. price) & $34,337 (avg. MSRP) MINI Clubman: $43,238 (avg. price) & $36,435 (avg. MSRP) Lexus LS 500: $94,962 (avg. price) & $80,072 (avg. MSRP) Mercedes-Benz GLE: $82,399 (avg. price) & $69,500 (avg. MSRP) Ford Maverick: $33,098 (avg. price) & $27,996 (avg. MSRP) MINI Hardtop 2 Door (electric): $36,434 (avg. price) & $30,918 (avg. MSRP) Genesis GV80: $70,080 (avg. price) & $59,677 (avg. MSRP) Audi RS 6 Avant: $147,482 (avg. price) & $125,609 (avg. MSRP)

News cars selling below sticker price

Hyundai Kona Electric: $36,211 (avg. price) & $37,964 (avg. MSRP) Volkswagen ID.4:$48,740 (avg. price) & $50,547 (avg. MSRP) Ford F-150 Hybrid: $82,132 (avg. price) & $84,910 (avg. MSRP) Kia EV6: $52,004 (avg. price) & $53,315 (avg. MSRP) Hyundai Ioniq 6: $47,961 (avg. price) & $48,861 (avg. MSRP) Nissan Maxima: $42,234 (avg. price) & $43,163 (avg. MSRP) Chrysler Pacifica PHEV: $53,263 (avg. price) & $54,329 (avg. MSRP) Nissan Ariya: $50,751 (avg. price) & $51,734 (avg. MSRP) Hyundai Ioniq 5: $50,477 (avg. price) & $51,455 (avg. MSRP) Volkswagen Arteon: $47,852 (avg. price) & $48,734 (avg. MSRP) Buick Envision: $40,386 (avg. price) & $40,876 (avg. MSRP) Infiniti QX80: $83,876 (avg. price) & $84,734 (avg. MSRP) Ram 1500 Classic: $41,693 (avg. price) & $41,966 (avg. MSRP) Jeep Renegade: $29,537 (avg. price) & $29,679 (avg. MSRP) Nissan Armada: $63,300 (avg. price) & $63,470 (avg. MSRP) Maserati Levante: $102,899 (avg. price) & $102,818 (avg. MSRP) Maserati GranTurismo: $185,777 (avg. price) & $185,529 (avg. MSRP) Jeep Grand Wagoneer: $102,743 (avg. price) & $102,391 (avg. MSRP) Chevrolet Silverado 1500: $52,210 (avg. price) & $52,008 (avg. MSRP) GMC Sierra 1500: $63,006 (avg. price) & $62,725 (avg. MSRP)

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



