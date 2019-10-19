Tornado damages Kathleen Middle School in Polk County

Severe weather and tornados, spawned by Tropical Storm Nestor, slammed Polk County last night, leaving thousands of people in the dark and damaging a school in Kathleen.

FOX 13 meteorologist Brittany Rainey says radar indicated a long-lived tornado tore through eastern Hillsborough and into Polk last night, and damage on the ground seems to support that.

Sunrise is giving crews the first daytime look at damage to Kathleen Middle School, where a section of the roof was blown off by what the Nationl Weather Service now confirms was a tornado. Shingles, other pieces of roofing, and even bricks littered the lawn and sidewalks around the school early Saturday, and some trees nearby trees were blown over.

Damage down the street from Kathleen Middle school.

Down the street, some homes also appeared to be damaged. At one home, an RV was blown atop a boat in a driveway.

Advertisement

Winds also toppled trucks along Interstate 4 and the Polk Parkway late Friday. One tractor-trailer was flipped onto a car carrying a family from Illinois, but the Florida Highway Patrol says no one was hurt. The driver of a second toppled truck was taken to the hospital, though.

FOX 13 crews in the area report power lines are down throughout the county, and thousands of residents were without power overnight.

Stay with FOX 13 for more throughout the day.