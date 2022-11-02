Toys for Tots braces for busy holiday season in Polk County

With more than a month before Christmas, Polk County Toys for Tots is already in high gear.

More people are cash-strapped this year due to inflation, which is one reason why the organization expects to hand out more than 50,000 gifts this year.

"We’re already getting phone calls from people wanting to know if they’re going to be eligible," explained Angela Davis, the program’s interim director. "They’re having a hard time. We’re hearing from a lot of people who are facing hardships in Polk County."

In addition to inflation, another factor is making families sweat out how they will buy gifts for their kids. Many families relied on COVID-19 relief money earlier in the year, and now it’s gone.

"It is going to be a challenge for families that are living on the margin," Florida Southern College Economist Jim Farrell told Fox 13.

Toys for Tots in Polk County plans to give away 50,000 toys this year.

So Toys for Tots is bracing for a particularly busy year. It plans to help more than 15,000 kids.

Davis says the group needs more toys if they are going to meet their goal. It is in particular need of boy’s bikes and items for newborns and toddlers.

Anyone interested in applying for help from Toys for Tots must apply by November 15.

LINK: Click here for more information, to apply, volunteer or donate.



