TPD, HCSO vehicles burglarized amid 'numerous' car break-ins: Police

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a string of car burglaries at several apartment complexes, with marked law enforcement vehicles among the cars found with windows smashed out.

What we know:

TPD says "numerous" break-ins happened Friday morning in the North Hyde Park neighborhood.

According to police, an SUV belonging to TPD and another belonging to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office were among the vehicles burglarized.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police say "numerous" vehicles were burglarized in North Hyde Park, including a Tampa Police Department SUV.

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

TPD hasn't said exactly how many vehicles were burglarized or what may have been stolen from the cars.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the burglaries is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

